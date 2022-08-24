REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $31M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Office Building

Posted on by in Loans, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

Liberty-Hall-Center-Union-New-Jersey

Liberty Hall Center I in Unio, New Jersey, is located directly across the street from Kean University's campus.

UNION, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $31 million loan for the refinancing of Liberty Hall Center I, a 210,000-square-foot office building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Union. The five-story building was originally designed in 1988 to house the headquarters of regional energy provider Elizabethtown Gas and features amenities such as a cafeteria, conference center and outdoor lounge areas. Jon Mikula, Max Custer and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the loan through Knighthead Funding. The borrower, an entity doing business as Liberty Hall Joint Venture LLC, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  