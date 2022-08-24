JLL Arranges $31M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Office Building

Liberty Hall Center I in Unio, New Jersey, is located directly across the street from Kean University's campus.

UNION, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $31 million loan for the refinancing of Liberty Hall Center I, a 210,000-square-foot office building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Union. The five-story building was originally designed in 1988 to house the headquarters of regional energy provider Elizabethtown Gas and features amenities such as a cafeteria, conference center and outdoor lounge areas. Jon Mikula, Max Custer and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the loan through Knighthead Funding. The borrower, an entity doing business as Liberty Hall Joint Venture LLC, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.