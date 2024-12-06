JLL Secures $32.2M in Acquisition Financing for Inland Empire West Industrial Portfolio in California

CHINO AND POMONA, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $32.2 million in financing for Proficiency Capital’s acquisition of McGee Business Center I & II, an industrial portfolio in Chino and Pomona. Peter Thompson, Kyle White and Nick Englhard of JLL secured the three-year, floating-rate loan through a bank for the borrower.

McGee Business Center consists of two fully leased industrial parks totaling 231,696 square feet. Business Park 1, located at 2300 S. Reservoir St. in Pomona, features four buildings totaling 128,800 square feet. Business Park II, located at 12301-12395 Mills Ave. in Chino, consists of five buildings totaling 101,896 square feet. Constructed in 1981 and 1987, the property features 71 industrial suites averaging 3,263 square feet.