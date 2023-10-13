JLL Arranges $32.9M Loan for Single-Tenant Industrial Building in San Dimas, California

SAN DIMAS, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has secured $32.9 million in financing for 300 East Arrow Highway, a single-tenant property in San Dimas, approximately 25 miles east of Los Angeles.

Greg Brown, Peter Thompson, Kyle White and Allie Black of JLL Capital Markets’ debt advisory team arranged the nonrecourse loan for the borrower, CapRock Partners.

Western Pacific Storage Solutions, a leader in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial storage solutions, shelving systems and material handling, occupies the 165,070-square-foot facility. The company has occupied the space for its manufacturing operations since 2001.

Built in 1972 and expanded in 1989, 300 East Arrow Highway features 15 dock-high doors and one ground-level door, a 130-foot secured truck court and multiple points of ingress/egress. Additionally, the property offers ample parking, 4000A/480V power and 21,000 square feet of two-story office space.