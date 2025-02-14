Friday, February 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
3210-W-Slauson-Ave-Los-Angeles-CA
The 146,901-square-foot Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles was 97 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing.
CaliforniaLoansRetailWestern

JLL Arranges $32M Loan for Crenshaw Plaza Retail Center in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — JLL Capital Markets has secured a $32 million senior loan for Crenshaw Plaza, a shopping center located at 3210 W. Slauson Ave. in Los Angeles. The borrower is a joint venture between the principals of 21 Alpha Group and Intelligent Design Real Estate.

Originally built in 1967 and renovated in 2004, Crenshaw Plaza offers 146,901 square feet of retail space. The asset is currently 97 percent leased and anchored by a new 15-year lease with Vallarta Supermarkets. Additional tenants include Planet Fitness, Foot Locker and AutoZone.

Spencer Bergthold, Charles Halladay and Daniel Skerrett of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through Forbright Bank. Loan proceeds will be used to refinance the existing loan, cover closing costs and fund future leasing expenses.

You may also like

Common Bond Development Receives $16.5M in Financing for...

SRS Brokers $6.8M Ground Lease Sale of Restaurant...

BWE Arranges $20M in Permanent Financing for Active...

Greenstone Partners Brokers $2.4M Sale of Retail Property...

Domino’s to Open 1,904 SF Location at Studio...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $3M in Financing for Long...

FNRP Purchases 67,662 SF Shopping Center in Montgomery,...

Ziff Real Estate Partners Sells 63,607 SF Shopping...

Avatar Financial Provides $4.3M Bridge Loan for IHG-Branded...