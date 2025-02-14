JLL Arranges $32M Loan for Crenshaw Plaza Retail Center in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — JLL Capital Markets has secured a $32 million senior loan for Crenshaw Plaza, a shopping center located at 3210 W. Slauson Ave. in Los Angeles. The borrower is a joint venture between the principals of 21 Alpha Group and Intelligent Design Real Estate.

Originally built in 1967 and renovated in 2004, Crenshaw Plaza offers 146,901 square feet of retail space. The asset is currently 97 percent leased and anchored by a new 15-year lease with Vallarta Supermarkets. Additional tenants include Planet Fitness, Foot Locker and AutoZone.

Spencer Bergthold, Charles Halladay and Daniel Skerrett of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through Forbright Bank. Loan proceeds will be used to refinance the existing loan, cover closing costs and fund future leasing expenses.