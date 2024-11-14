JLL Arranges $32M Loan for Refinancing of 15-Story Office Building in Chicago

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $32 million loan for the refinancing of 609 West Randolph, a 15-story boutique office building totaling 95,000 square feet in Chicago. Completed in 2022, the property features touchless technology, cutting edge building systems and flexible floor plates ranging from 5,500 to 7,100 square feet. Amenities include a penthouse lounge and conference room; green rooftop space and amenity terrace; offices with private outdoor terraces; and a lobby design inspired by boutique hotels. The asset is 93.5 percent leased to 10 tenants, including Fetch Rewards, Buford Capital and NTT Data. Christopher Knight, Matt Maksymec and Katia Novi of JLL represented the borrower, Vista Property. JP Morgan Chase & Co. provided the five-year loan, which features a fixed interest rate of 7.23 percent.