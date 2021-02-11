REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $33.5M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Boston Shopping Center

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

Saugus-Plaza-Shopping-Center

Saugus Plaza Shopping Center is situated on 16 acres at 325-357 Broadway (Route 1) in Saugus, about 10 miles from downtown Boston.

SAUGUS, MASS. — JLL has arranged a $33.5 million loan for the refinancing of Saugus Plaza Shopping Center, a 208,500-square-foot retail power center in the northern Boston suburb of Saugus. The property spans 16 acres along Route 1 and houses tenants such as Petco and Kohl’s. John Fowler, Chris Angelone, Brett Paulsrud and Amy Lousararian of JLL placed the fixed-rate loan through HarborOne Bank and Salem One on behalf of the borrower, locally based development and management firm Finard Properties.

