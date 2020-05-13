REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $33.5M Sale of Distribution Center Near Atlanta Airport

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

Creekside Distribution Center features 32-foot clear heights, concrete tilt-wall construction, 85 dock-high doors, five drive-in doors and ESFR fire suppression.

EAST POINT, GA. — JLL has arranged the $33.5M Sale of Creekside Distribution Center, a 538,500-square-foot property in East Point. Developed in 2016, the property is situated on 32 acres at 2110-2135 Lawrence Ave., five miles north of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and seven miles southwest of downtown Atlanta. The property features 32-foot clear heights, concrete tilt-wall construction, 85 dock-high doors, five drive-in doors and ESFR fire suppression. Dennis Mitchell, Britton Burdette, Matt Wirth and Brent Bono of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Solution Property Group and Singerman Real Estate, in the transaction. Summit Real Estate Group purchased the asset.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
Conferences
May
13
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
May
20
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond


Featured Properties  

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  