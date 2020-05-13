JLL Arranges $33.5M Sale of Distribution Center Near Atlanta Airport

Creekside Distribution Center features 32-foot clear heights, concrete tilt-wall construction, 85 dock-high doors, five drive-in doors and ESFR fire suppression.

EAST POINT, GA. — JLL has arranged the $33.5M Sale of Creekside Distribution Center, a 538,500-square-foot property in East Point. Developed in 2016, the property is situated on 32 acres at 2110-2135 Lawrence Ave., five miles north of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and seven miles southwest of downtown Atlanta. The property features 32-foot clear heights, concrete tilt-wall construction, 85 dock-high doors, five drive-in doors and ESFR fire suppression. Dennis Mitchell, Britton Burdette, Matt Wirth and Brent Bono of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Solution Property Group and Singerman Real Estate, in the transaction. Summit Real Estate Group purchased the asset.