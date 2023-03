SAN ANTONIO — JLL has arranged a 33,301-square-foot office lease at 8700 Tesoro Drive in San Antonio. The building, known as Onyx at the Airport, sits on 9.3 acres just north of Loop 410 between Broadway and Nacogdoches streets. Meredith Muecke Howard and Robert McDonough of JLL represented the landlord, Windmill Investments, in the lease negotiations. Andrew Price and Daniel Wall of CBRE represented the tenant, tech education company Codeup Inc.