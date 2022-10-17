JLL Arranges $33M Construction Loan for Northern New Jersey Industrial Project

Bridge Point East Hanover till total 314,413 square feet.

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $33 million construction loan for Bridge Point East Hanover, a 314,413-square-foot industrial project in Northern New Jersey. The warehouse and distribution center will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 62 dock-high doors, 60 trailer parking spaces and 100 car parking spaces. Michael Klein, Jon Mikula and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged the four-year, floating-rate loan through Hartford Investment Management Co. on behalf of the borrower, Bridge Industrial LLC.