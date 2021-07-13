REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $33M in Financing for Two Office Buildings in Lake Forest, Illinois

One and Two Conway Park total 225,354 square feet.

LAKE FOREST, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $33 million in financing for One and Two Conway Park, two Class A office buildings in the Chicago North Shore community of Lake Forest. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of Pembroke IV LLC, to secure floating-rate financing through Money360. Loan proceeds were used to refinance One Conway, which was purchased in 2016, and fund the acquisition and renovation of Two Conway. Both buildings are located on North Field Drive near I-94 and are situated within the larger Conway Park office campus.

Renovated in 2018, One Conway spans 105,000 square feet and is 57 percent leased to tenants such as Schiller Ducanto & Fleck, Meridian Compensation Partners and Stifel. Two Conway spans 120,354 square feet and is currently 55 percent leased. Shared amenities include a conference facility, fitness center, café and Wi-Fi lounge. Ownership plans to add a new cafeteria, training room and outdoor amenities such as picnic tables and fire pits in the coming months. Christopher Carroll and Lucas Borges of JLL represented the borrower.

