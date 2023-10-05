Thursday, October 5, 2023
JLL Arranges $33M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $33 million loan for the refinancing of 640 Broadway, a 21-unit luxury apartment building that occupies a full city block in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood. The nine-story, pre-war building was originally designed and constructed in 1896 and houses 4,241 square feet of retail space that is fully leased. Residential amenities include a fitness center and a rooftop terrace. Stephen Van Leer led the JLL team that arranged the loan through Bridge Investment Group on behalf of the borrower, Acadia Realty Trust.

