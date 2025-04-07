JLL Arranges $34.3M Sale of Exton Square Shopping Center in Metro Philadelphia

EXTON, PA. — JLL has arranged the $34.3 million sale of Exton Square, a 990,000-square-foot super-regional shopping center located on the western outskirts of Philadelphia. The center was originally built on 75 acres in 1973 and renovated in 2000. Whole Foods Market shadow-anchors the property, which is home to tenants such as Boscov’s, Macy’s, Main Line Health and Round1 Entertainment. Jim Galbally, David Monahan, Patrick Higgins and Fran Coyne of JLL represented the seller, PREIT, in the transaction. The buyer was Abrams Realty & Development.