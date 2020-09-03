REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $34.9M Sale of Wegmans-Leased Property in Raleigh-Durham

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

The building is situated on 11 acres at 3710 Davis Drive, 13 miles southeast of downtown Durham.

CARY, N.C. — JLL has arranged the $34.9 million sale of Wegmans West Cary, a 103,000-square-foot building in Cary fully leased to New York-based supermarket chain Wegmans. The seller, Leyland Twin Lakes LLC, an affiliate of LeylandAlliance, delivered the asset earlier this year. The freestanding grocery store is situated on 11 acres at 3710 Davis Drive, 13 miles southeast of downtown Durham. Wegmans West Cary anchors Twin Lakes Center, a mixed-use project that Leyland Twin Lakes has been developing since 2018. Tom Kolarczyk, Ryan Eklund and Chris Angelone of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. San Diego-based Realty Income Corp. purchased the property.

