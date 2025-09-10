Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
50-70-Columbus-Jersey-City
In addition to 938 combined apartments, 50 and 70 Columbus in Jersey City contain 27,746 square feet of fully leased commercial space.
LoansMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

JLL Arranges $340M Refinancing of Two Jersey City Apartment Buildings

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has arranged the $340 million refinancing of two Jersey City apartment buildings totaling 938 units. The 36- and 48-story buildings are known as 50 and 70 Columbus and were completed in 2007 and 2015, respectively. Both buildings feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a heated outdoor pool, fitness center, rooftop deck with grilling spaces and a courtyard. Thomas Didio, Thomas Didio, Jr., Gerard Quinn and Michael Mataras of JLL arranged the debt through Truist Financial Corp. on behalf of the owner, a joint venture between Ironstate Development Co. and Panepinto Properties.

You may also like

Trinity Investments Sells Majority Interest in 374-Room Hyatt...

Vertical Real Estate Completes 67-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Industrial...

Massumi + Consoli Signs 57,988 SF Office Lease...

Sonnenblick-Eichner Co. Arranges $126.1M Refinancing for Pacifica Hotels...

Four Peaks Buys Multifamily Property in Broomfield, Colorado...

Archway Capital Provides $42.9M Acquisition Loan for Major...

NRP Group Breaks Ground on 105-Unit Affordable Housing...

Conor, LCI to Develop 138-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex...