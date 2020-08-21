JLL Arranges $34M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in North Haledon, New Jersey

The new apartment community at 920 Belmont Ave. in North Haledon, New Jersey, will total 180 units.

NORTH HALEDON, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $34 million construction loan for the development of a multifamily project at 920 Belmont Ave. in North Haledon, about 30 miles northwest of New York City. The property will total 180 units and offer amenities such as a fitness center, lounge area, coworking space and an outdoor pool and patio area with grilling stations. Jon Mikula and Michael Klein of JLL arranged the financing through Investors Bank on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Tulfra Real Estate and The Hampshire Companies. Completion is slated for 2021.