JLL Arranges $34M Construction Loan for Multifamily Property in Little Havana

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

First-Little Havana will feature 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, 231 garage parking spaces, a pool, fitness center, yoga studio and dog park.

MIAMI — JLL has arranged a $34 million construction loan for First-Little Havana, a planned 194-unit multifamily property in Miami. Premium Development Inc. is building the asset, which is situated at Seventh Avenue and SW First Street, one mile west of downtown Miami. First-Little Havana will feature 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, 231 garage parking spaces, a pool, fitness center, yoga studio and dog park. The developer plans to open the community in 2021. Brian Gaswirth and Michael DiCosimo of JLL arranged the financing through Man Global Private Markets.