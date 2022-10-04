REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $34M Sale-Leaseback of South Florida Data Center

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Data Centers, Florida, Leasing Activity, Southeast

Situated within America’s Gateway business park in Miami’s Airport industrial submarket, the freestanding data center features several fiber providers, a covered loading dock and 4,092 square feet of mezzanine space.

DORAL, FLA. — JLL has arranged the $34 million sale-leaseback of a 103,000-square-foot data center located at 2100 N.W. 84th Ave. in Doral, a suburb of Miami. Carl Beardsley, Jake Wagner, Josh Katlin, Luis Castillo and Manny de Zárraga of JLL represented the undisclosed seller, which will lease a portion of the space. The unnamed buyer will occupy the remaining space. Situated within America’s Gateway business park in Miami’s Airport industrial submarket, the freestanding facility features several fiber providers, a covered loading dock and 4,092 square feet of mezzanine space. The seller recently invested “significant capital” to update the property, according to JLL.

