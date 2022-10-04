JLL Arranges $34M Sale-Leaseback of South Florida Data Center

DORAL, FLA. — JLL has arranged the $34 million sale-leaseback of a 103,000-square-foot data center located at 2100 N.W. 84th Ave. in Doral, a suburb of Miami. Carl Beardsley, Jake Wagner, Josh Katlin, Luis Castillo and Manny de Zárraga of JLL represented the undisclosed seller, which will lease a portion of the space. The unnamed buyer will occupy the remaining space. Situated within America’s Gateway business park in Miami’s Airport industrial submarket, the freestanding facility features several fiber providers, a covered loading dock and 4,092 square feet of mezzanine space. The seller recently invested “significant capital” to update the property, according to JLL.