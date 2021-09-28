JLL Arranges $34M Sale of Apartment Property in Rochester, Minnesota

ROCHESTER, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $34 million sale of Red44, a 159-unit apartment property in Rochester. Built in 2017, Red44 comprises studio, one- and two-bedroom units averaging 850 square feet. Amenities include a pool, rooftop lounge, patio area with grills, clubhouse, fitness center, dog run and heated underground parking. Mox Gunderson, Adam Haydon, Dan Linnell and Josh Talberg of JLL represented the sellers, Roers Investments, Reuter Walton Development and North Bay Cos. Champaign, Illinois-based Regency Multi-Family was the buyer.