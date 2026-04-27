JLL Arranges $35.7M in Financing for Seven-Building Industrial Complex in Atlanta

ATLANTA — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $35.7 million in financing for a seven-building shallow-bay industrial complex totaling 397,959 square feet in northeast Atlanta. Melissa Rose, Bobby Norwood, Nicole Diaz and Preston Bacon of JLL secured the loan through Synovus Bank on behalf of the borrower, Miami-based COFE Properties.

Dubbed the Atlanta Small Bay Portfolio, the buildings range in size from 45,000 to 77,000 square feet, with an average tenant suite size of 8,650 square feet. The complex was 83.6 percent leased at the time of financing to 35 tenants spanning wholesale and distribution, specialty trades, logistics, construction and home improvement industries. In addition, the buildings feature 18- to 22-foot clear heights and flexible rear configurations with dock-high and drive-in capabilities designed for multi-tenant occupancy.

COFE Properties plans to implement a capital improvements program with renovations such as building enhancements, site work and tenant space upgrades.