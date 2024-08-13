Tuesday, August 13, 2024
JLL Arranges $35.8M in Financing for Two Medical Office Properties in Southern California

by Amy Works

COSTA MESA AND CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — JLL has secured $35.8 million in financing in two separate transactions for Turner Healthcare Facilities Fund, launched by Santa Monica-based Turner Impact Capital in 2017. John Chun and Matt DiCesare of JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing in both transactions.

The JLL team arranged a three-year, $6.7 million loan through a regional bank for 1650 Adams Ave., a 12,436-square-foot medical property in Costa Mesa, and a seven-year, $29.1 million loan through a national healthcare lender for 480 4th Ave., a 64,231-square-foot medical building in Chula Vista.

