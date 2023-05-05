Friday, May 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The-Italic-Queens
The Italic will be situated at the intersection of Court Square and Queens Plaza along the Jackson Avenue retail corridor.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

JLL Arranges $350M in Construction Debt, Equity for Queens Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a total of $350 million in construction debt and joint venture equity for The Italic, a 363-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Long Island City area of Queens. The Italic will house 254 market-rate units and 109 affordable housing units, as well as 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Residences will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and have an average size of 770 square feet. Amenities will include a fitness center, basketball court, resident lounge, coworking space, rooftop terrace and a golf simulator. Christopher Peck, Alex Staikos, Rob Hinckley, Steven Rutman and Nicco Lupo of JLL placed the debt through an undisclosed lender and structured the joint venture between the locally based developer, Fetner Properties, and its partner, The Lions Group. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.

You may also like

NEPCG Brokers $39.6M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in...

MassDevelopment, HarborOne Provide $11.3M in Financing for Multifamily...

Prism Capital Partners Breaks Ground on 80,000 SF...

Kislak Negotiates $3M Sale of Multifamily, Self-Storage Property...

Related Group Nears Completion of Town Deer Valley...

Rise48 Equity Acquires Spring Apartments in Phoenix for...

Nordstrom Rack to Open Five New Stores in...

Clearwater Living to Open 101-Unit Seniors Housing Community...

HSA Commercial Begins Development of Two Spec Warehouses...