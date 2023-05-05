JLL Arranges $350M in Construction Debt, Equity for Queens Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a total of $350 million in construction debt and joint venture equity for The Italic, a 363-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Long Island City area of Queens. The Italic will house 254 market-rate units and 109 affordable housing units, as well as 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Residences will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and have an average size of 770 square feet. Amenities will include a fitness center, basketball court, resident lounge, coworking space, rooftop terrace and a golf simulator. Christopher Peck, Alex Staikos, Rob Hinckley, Steven Rutman and Nicco Lupo of JLL placed the debt through an undisclosed lender and structured the joint venture between the locally based developer, Fetner Properties, and its partner, The Lions Group. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.