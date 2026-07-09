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425-Lexington-Avenue-Manhattan
Known as the LX Club, a 16,700-square-foot amenity center with a wellness center, sauna, yoga studio, tenant lounges, conference facility and a golf simulator is the centerpiece of the recent capital improvement project at 425 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan.
LoansNew YorkNortheastOffice

JLL Arranges $352M Loan for Refinancing of Midtown Manhattan Office Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $352 million loan for the refinancing of 425 Lexington Avenue, a 750,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. The 31-story building occupies a full city block between 43rd and 44th streets and was 99 percent leased at the time of the loan closing. Law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is the long-time anchor tenant at the building, which also recently received $35 million in capital improvements, including a new amenity center. Christopher Peck, Drew Isaacson, Christopher Pratt and Jennifer Zelko of JLL arranged the floating-rate loan, which was pre-placed entirely with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, through Goldman Sachs. The borrower is Vanbarton Group.

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