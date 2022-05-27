JLL Arranges $35M Loan for Refinancing of Long Island Industrial Facility

MELVILLE, N.Y. — JLL has arranged a $35 million loan for the refinancing of a 309,314-square-foot industrial facility located in the Long Island community of Melville. The property comprises a 213,914-square-foot warehouse and a 96,000-square-foot warehouse that are both undergoing capital improvements and were recently leased to an undisclosed national online retailer. Thomas Didio Jr., Matthew Pizzolato and Max Custer of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Provident Bank on behalf of the borrower, an undisclosed private investor.