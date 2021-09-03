REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $35M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Orlando

Shoppes at Nona Place

Built in 2018 and 2019, Shoppes at Nona Place is anchored by Bravo Supermarkets, a Hispanic grocer.

ORLANDO, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $35 million sale of Shoppes at Nona Place, a 60,557-square-foot neighborhood shopping center in Orlando.

Built in 2018 and 2019, Shoppes at Nona Place is anchored by Bravo Supermarkets, a Hispanic grocer, as well as Pet Supermarket, First Watch, Heartland Dental, BurgerFi, Aveda, Lime Fresh, F45 and Pig Tails. Located on 14.6 acres at 13000 Narcoossee Road, the center is situated about 11.2 miles from Orlando International Airport and approximately 23.4 miles from Walt Disney World Resort. The property is located within Lake Nona, a medical city market in southeast Orlando.

Brad Peterson, Whitaker Leonhardt, Michael Brewster and Tommy Isola of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between North American Development Group and Blackfin Partners Investments. Edward Romanov of Transitional Finance Partners LLC represented the buyer, a private investor group affiliated with Flocchini/Van Wagner Families.

