JLL Arranges $35M Sale of Two Office Buildings in Palm Beach, Florida

PALM BEACH, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $35 million sale of 340 and 350 Royal Palm Way, two adjacent Class A office buildings totaling 44,625 square feet in Palm Beach. Ike Ojala, Hermen Rodriguez, Matthew McCormack, Max Lescano, Blake Koletic and Michael Roukis of JLL represented the seller, Chicago-based Pearlmark, and procured the buyer, CS Ventures.

One of the properties, 340 Royal Palm Way, features 20,813 square feet of office space in a four-story building. The other property, 350 Royal Palm Way, has five stories and 23,812 square feet of office space. The 350 Royal Palm Way building is fully leased. In total, the properties offer 146 parking spaces in a mix of covered and surface spaces.

The buildings are situated 5.3 miles from Palm Beach International Airport and 27.5 miles from Boca Raton. The assets are also close to Florida’s Turnpike and Interstate 95.