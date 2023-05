PASADENA, CALIF. — JLL has arranged $36.8 million in construction financing for a 194-room AC Hotel by Marriott development in Pasadena.

The six-story hotel will be situated in the Playhouse District. It will feature a rooftop lounge, Peloton fitness room, event space and AC Lounge.

JLL’s Marc Schillinger and Matt Stewart represented the developer, Welcome Group Inc., to secure the three-year loan with two one-year extension options.