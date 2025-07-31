JLL Arranges $36M Construction Loan for Central New Jersey Multifamily Project

SAYREVILLE, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $36 million construction loan for Camelot on Main Street, a 142-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Central New Jersey community of Sayreville. The complex will comprise six buildings that will house 134 market-rate units and eight affordable housing units with an average size of 1,068 square feet. Floor plans were not disclosed, but residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a fitness center, pool, lounge area with a coffee bar, parcel room, fire pit, barbecue area, playground and a dog park. Michael Klein, Jim Cadranell and John Cumming of JLL arranged the floating-rate loan through Provident Bank on behalf of the developer, Kaplan Cos.