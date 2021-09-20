JLL Arranges $37.3M Sale for Medical Office Property in South Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. — JLL has arranged the sale of 3301 Quantum, a 100,000-square-foot medical office property in Boynton Beach. Apex Capital purchased the property for $37.3 million. Hermen Rodriguez, Matthew McCormack, Ike Ojala and Max Lescano of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Fox Ridge Capital LLC and developer/investors Joshua Schrager and Daniel Schwartz, in the transaction.

3301 Quantum is a two-story office building that was recently renovated in 2021. Improvements made by the previous ownership included elevators, HVAC systems, restrooms, common areas and roofing.

The property is a single-tenant, triple-net leased property fully leased to NYU Grossman School of Medicine, which operates a division of the NYU Langone Health System onsite. The facility will soon house approximately 900 employees who facilitate the billing, scheduling and telemedicine services for the healthcare group.

3301 Quantum Blvd. sits on an 8.2-acre site within the Quantum Office Park in the center of Palm Beach County. The property is close to Interstate 95 and is located 15.1 miles from West Palm Beach.