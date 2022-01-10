JLL Arranges $37.5M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Dallas Seniors Housing Community

Hidden Springs of McKinney totals 194 units. The property was built in 2020.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a $37.5 million loan for the refinancing of Hidden Springs of McKinney, a 194-unit seniors housing community located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The property was built in 2020 and offers assisted living, independent living and memory care services. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a dog park. Joel Mendes and Jason Skalko of JLL arranged the nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between CREC Real Estate and Madison Marquette.