JLL Arranges $37.5M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Dallas Seniors Housing Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Hidden Springs of McKinney totals 194 units. The property was built in 2020.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a $37.5 million loan for the refinancing of Hidden Springs of McKinney, a 194-unit seniors housing community located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The property was built in 2020 and offers assisted living, independent living and memory care services. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a dog park. Joel Mendes and Jason Skalko of JLL arranged the nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between CREC Real Estate and Madison Marquette.

