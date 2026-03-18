Wednesday, March 18, 2026
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Society-Brooklyn
Located at 500 Degraw St. and 504 Sackett St. along the Gowanus Canal, the site of Society Brooklyn offers residents immediate proximity to the Gowanus, Carroll Gardens and Park Slope neighborhoods.
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

JLL Arranges $370M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $370 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Society Brooklyn, a 517-unit apartment complex in the borough’s Gowanus neighborhood. Society Brooklyn comprises 385 market-rate units and 132 affordable housing units, as well as 57,288 square feet of retail and commercial space, across two buildings. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include fitness centers, yoga studios, screening rooms, coworking spaces, rooftop terraces and pool decks with barbecue areas. Christopher Peck, Peter Rotchford and Nicco Lupo of JLL arranged the three-year loan through Brookfield Asset Management. The borrower is a partnership between Property Markets Group and The Carlyle Group.

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