JLL Arranges $37M Refinancing for Ambiente Hotel in Sedona, Arizona

SEDONA, ARIZ. — JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group has arranged $37 million in nonrecourse refinancing for Ambiente, an adults-only luxury hotel in Sedona. Adrienne Andrews and Jessica Mehra of JLL secured the refinancing through a debt fund. The transaction provides a significant cash-out component, recapitalizing the asset for continued operations and future growth.

Located at 900 W. State Route 89A, Ambiente features 40 glass guest atriums on a 3-acre site. The accommodations feature floor-to-ceiling windows, private rooftop decks with fireplaces and curated interior finishes. Onsite amenities include Forty1 restaurant, Velvet Spa and 600 square feet of event space. The landscape hotel is one of Arizona’s only two Michelin Key hotels.