Friday, February 27, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Ambiente-Sedona-AZ
Located in Sedona, Ariz., Ambiente is a 40-suite adults-only luxury hotel.
ArizonaHospitalityLoansWestern

JLL Arranges $37M Refinancing for Ambiente Hotel in Sedona, Arizona

by Amy Works

SEDONA, ARIZ. — JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group has arranged $37 million in nonrecourse refinancing for Ambiente, an adults-only luxury hotel in Sedona. Adrienne Andrews and Jessica Mehra of JLL secured the refinancing through a debt fund. The transaction provides a significant cash-out component, recapitalizing the asset for continued operations and future growth.

Located at 900 W. State Route 89A, Ambiente features 40 glass guest atriums on a 3-acre site. The accommodations feature floor-to-ceiling windows, private rooftop decks with fireplaces and curated interior finishes. Onsite amenities include Forty1 restaurant, Velvet Spa and 600 square feet of event space. The landscape hotel is one of Arizona’s only two Michelin Key hotels.

You may also like

Mark IV Capital Receives $86M Construction Loan for...

Newmark Arranges $51.8M Acquisition Loan for Stamford Office...

NewMark Merrill-Led Partnership to Develop 297,363 SF Retail...

PEG Cos. Opens 168-Room AC Hotel Scottsdale Old...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $80M Loan for Multifamily...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 33,055 SF...

Thompson Thrift to Develop 300-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Maverick, American Mortgage Arrange Construction Financing for $26M...

MMCC Arranges $12.7M in Acquisition Financing for East...