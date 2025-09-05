Friday, September 5, 2025
The Lofts at Helmetta consists of five buildings, including the Helme Building (106 units), the Mills Building (74 units) and three townhome buildings comprising 20 units.
JLL Arranges $38.4M Loan for Refinancing of Central New Jersey Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

HELMETTA, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $38.4 million loan for the refinancing of The Lofts at Helmetta, a 200-unit apartment complex in Central New Jersey. The complex is a conversion of the historic Helme Snuff Mill Complex, which was originally built in 1886 and shuttered in 1993. Residences come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood plank flooring and in-unit washers/dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, children’s play area, pet spa, bar/arcade room and a resident lounge with a coffee bar. Jim Cadranell, Michael Klein and Michael Donohoe of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Nuveen Real Estate on behalf of the owner, Kaplan Cos.

