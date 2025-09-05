JLL Arranges $38.4M Loan for Refinancing of Central New Jersey Apartment Complex

HELMETTA, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $38.4 million loan for the refinancing of The Lofts at Helmetta, a 200-unit apartment complex in Central New Jersey. The complex is a conversion of the historic Helme Snuff Mill Complex, which was originally built in 1886 and shuttered in 1993. Residences come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood plank flooring and in-unit washers/dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, children’s play area, pet spa, bar/arcade room and a resident lounge with a coffee bar. Jim Cadranell, Michael Klein and Michael Donohoe of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Nuveen Real Estate on behalf of the owner, Kaplan Cos.