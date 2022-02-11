JLL Arranges $38.5M Acquisition Loan for Metro Austin Apartment Community

Summit at Rivery Park in Georgetown totals 228 units. The property was built in 2015.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — JLL has arranged $38.5 million in acquisition financing for Summit at Rivery Park, a 228-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. Built on 32 acres in 2015, the property is situated within a larger mixed-use development that features a Sheraton Hotel and conference center, as well as office and retail space. Summit at Rivery Park offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 576 to 1,410 square feet. JLL arranged floating-rate acquisition financing through Vancouver-based QuadReal Finance Inc. on behalf of the borrower, Austin-based Old Three Hundred Capital. In addition, the firm structured joint venture equity with Sound Mark Partners. Marko Kazanjian, Chris McColpin, Max Herzog and Andrew Cohen of JLL arranged the loan and joint venture partnership. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.