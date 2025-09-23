JLL Arranges $38.7M Refinancing for Clear Lake Reserve Townhome Community Near Savannah

POOLER, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $38.7 million loan for the refinancing of Clear Lake Reserve, a 199-unit townhome community located in Pooler, a western suburb of Savannah. Chris Drew, Matthew Putterman and Kenny Cutler of JLL’s Debt Advisory team arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, 360 Communities, an affiliate of Freehold Capital Management, and Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm. Western Alliance Bank provided the three-year, floating-rate loan .

Situated near the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport and the Port of Savannah, Clear Lake Reserve spans approximately 50 acres. The community will feature 83 three-bedroom townhomes and 113 four-bedroom townhomes ranging in size from 1,385 square feet to 2,010 square feet. Each townhome will include an attached two-car garage, private driveway and a covered outdoor porch.

Amenities at the complex will include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, basketball and pickleball courts, clubroom, brick firepit, dog park, putting green, playground, grilling stations, dedicated guest and amenity parking areas, as well as a dock overlooking a community pond.

360 Communities and Rockpoint have structured the development with an unnamed, publicly traded homebuilder performing vertical construction at Clear Lake Reserve.