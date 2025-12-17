JLL Arranges $384M in Financing for Jersey City Multifamily Project

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has arranged $384 million in financing for the land purchase and vertical construction of Harborside 8, a 678-unit multifamily project in Jersey City. The borrower is a partnership between Panepinto Properties and AJD Construction. The financing consists of a $306 million, floating-rate senior loan from Kennedy Wilson and a $78 million preferred equity investment from Affinius Capital. Harborside 8 will be a 65-story waterfront building with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities will include a fitness center, indoor pool, golf simulator, rooftop terraces, coworking rooms and a wine bar. Thomas Didio, Thomas Didio Jr., Ryan Robertson, Gerard Quinn and John Cumming led the transaction for JLL. Construction is scheduled to begin early next year, with stabilization targeted for early 2030.