JLL Arranges $387.5M Sale of Manhattan Multifamily Property

685-1st-Avenue-Manhattan

Rising 460 feet, 685 1st Avenue in Manhattan consists of 408 rentals on the lower 27 floors and 148 one- to four-bedroom condominiums on the top 16 floors.

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged the $387.5 million sale of 685 1st Avenue, a 408-unit multifamily property in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighborhood. Built in 2018, the property rises 43 stories and houses 408 market-rate residential units, 148 condominiums and 9,693 square feet of commercial space. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, media room and a children’s play area. Rob Hinckley, Jeff Julien, Scott Panzer, Andrew Scandalios, Steve Rutman, John Taylor, Jon Faxon and Joy Ryoo of JLL represented the seller, Solow Building Co., in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, GO Partners, which is a joint venture between two private investors.

