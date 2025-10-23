JLL Arranges $38M Refinancing for Two Retail Centers in Fairfield, California

FAIRFIELD, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $38 million in refinancing for Gateway Plaza and a portion of Gateway Courtyard, two adjacent retail properties in Fairfield. Alex Olson and Danny Ryan of JLL represented the undisclosed borrower in the transaction. Anchored by Trader Joe’s, Gateway Plaza is fully leased to a mix of tenants including Ross Dress for Less, Michaels, Big 5 Sporting Goods and Petco. Gateway Courtyard is also fully occupied by tenants such as Panera Bread, Wingstop, Panda Express, T-Mobile, The Picklr and Nick the Greek.