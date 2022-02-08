JLL Arranges $38M Sale of Shopping Center in Midtown Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Completed in 2008, 1010 Midtown was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Sugar Factory.

ATLANTA — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $38 million sale of 1010 Midtown, a 44,302-square-foot retail center located on Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta. Brad Buchanan, Jim Hamilton and Andrew Kahn of JLL represented the seller, Atlanta-based The Ardent Cos., in the disposition of the property to Tampa-based East Coast Acquisitions.

1010 Midtown is located on the ground level of a 425-unit luxury condominium building that was not included in the sale. Completed in 2008, 1010 Midtown was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Sugar Factory, RA Sushi Bar, Piedmont Healthcare, Silverlake Ramen, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Panera Bread, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Sage Dental.

Located at 1010 Peachtree St. NE, the property is situated less than one mile from Georgia Tech, 2.6 miles from Georgia State University, two miles from downtown Atlanta and less than one mile from Piedmont Park. The property is also 13.2 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.