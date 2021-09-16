REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $39.5M Loan for Refinancing of South Houston Multifamily Property

South Main, a 186-unit apartment complex in Houston, was 99 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing.

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged a $39.5 million loan for the refinancing of South Main, a 186-unit multifamily property located near the Texas Medical Center in South Houston. The property was built in 2019 and was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale. Units features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling stations and indoor/outdoor lounges. Mark Brandenburg of JLL arranged the loan through a fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors on behalf of the borrower, locally based development firm Allen Harrison. The loan was structured with a floating interest rate and an initial term of three years.

