JLL Arranges $39.7M Loan for Refinancing of North Austin Office Complex

Bridgepoint-Plaza-Austin

Bridgepoint Plaza is positioned on the bluffs above Pennybacker Bridge, providing exceptional views of Lake Austin and proximity to several residential neighborhood's on the city's west side.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a $39.7 million loan for the refinancing of Bridgepoint Plaza, a 178,061-square-foot office complex in North Austin. The property comprises two buildings on an 8.8-acre site. The amenity package consists of a fitness center, basketball court, pickleball court, outdoor seating and dining areas, a conference facility and structured parking for 580 vehicles. Wally Reid and Jayme Nelson of JLL arranged the loan through Argentic on behalf of the borrower, Spire Real Estate Partners. Bridgepoint Plaza was 78 percent leased at the time of the loan closing.

