JLL Arranges $395M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Mixed-Use Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $395 million loan for the refinancing of 70 Pine Street, a 66-story mixed-use building in Manhattan’s Financial District. Built in 1932 and most recently renovated in 2016, 70 Pine Street is home to the 165-room Mint House Hotel and 612 market-rate apartments, as well as retail space that is leased to two fine-dining restaurants, one quick-service restaurant, a coffeeshop and a nail salon. Residential and hotel amenities include a 22,000-square-foot fitness center, two golf simulators, two bowling alleys, a screening room, children’s play area and coworking and lounge spaces. Christopher Peck, Geoff Goldstein and Christopher Pratt of JLL arranged the loan through Goldman Sachs on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between DTH Capital and Rose Associates.

