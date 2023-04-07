JLL Arranges $39M Acquisition Loan for Northern New Jersey Industrial Property

TETERBORO, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $39 million acquisition loan for a 221,448-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in the Northern New Jersey community of Teterboro. Building features include a clear height of 22 feet, 15 dock-high doors, 11 drive-in doors, 95 parking spaces and 15 trailer parking spaces. Michael Klein, John Rose, Jon Mikula and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged the fixed-rate loan through insurance giant Nationwide on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between local developer The Hampshire Cos. and Atlanta-based Invesco Real Estate. The property was fully leased to Fashion Logistics at the time of sale.