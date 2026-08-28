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The-Arbella-at-Bramble-Hill-Worcester
The Arbella at Bramble Hill, an active adult complex in Worcester, features United Group of Cos.' SUN® Program, which provides residents with an array of services and activities designed to foster and support active living and promote a wellness lifestyle.
LoansMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

JLL Arranges $39M Loan for Refinancing of Active Adult Complex in Worcester, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WORCESTER, MASS. — JLL has arranged a $39 million bridge loan for the refinancing of The Arbella at Bramble Hill, a 123-unit active adult complex in the central Massachusetts city of Worcester. The newly built, 17.3-acre complex offers 57 one-bedroom and 66 two-bedroom apartments with an average size of 1,049 square feet that are housed across three buildings, as well as an 8,500-square-foot clubhouse. Amenities include a fitness center, wellness spa and salon, indoor pool, bistro, great room, multimedia theater, golf simulator and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Residents also have access to onsite pickleball and bocce courts, a community garden and a dog park. Henry Schaffer and Madeline Joyce of JLL arranged the loan through Eastern Bank on behalf of the owner, The United Group of Cos.

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