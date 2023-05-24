JLL Arranges $40.2M Sale of Crossroads 429 Industrial Property in Central Florida

APOPKA, FLA. — JLL has arranged the $40.2 million sale of Crossroads 429, a two-building industrial property in Central Florida spanning 280,437 square feet. The 52.1-acre site is located at 2800 General Electric Road in Apopka and features rear-load configuration, 32-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors, 198 parking spaces and 93 trailer spaces. Drake Street Partners and Whalley Capital Group purchased Crossroads 429 from Summit Real Estate Group. Luis Castillo, Cody Braiz and Dennis Mitchell of JLL represented the seller and procured the buyers in the transaction.