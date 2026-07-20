JLL Arranges $40.9M Acquisition Loan for Irving Apartment Complex

IRVING, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a $40.9 million acquisition loan for Allura Las Colinas, a 288-unit apartment complex in Irving. Built in 2003, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Aldon Cole, Tony Nargi, Jacob Martin and Caden Cramer of JLL arranged the nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Brixton Capital. Greg Toro and Caroline Novak, also with JLL, represented the undisclosed seller in the sale of the property.