Monday, July 20, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Allura-Las-Colinas-Irving
Allura Las Colinas in Irving totals 288 units. The property was built in 2003.
AcquisitionsLoansMultifamilyTexas

JLL Arranges $40.9M Acquisition Loan for Irving Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a $40.9 million acquisition loan for Allura Las Colinas, a 288-unit apartment complex in Irving. Built in 2003, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Aldon Cole, Tony Nargi, Jacob Martin and Caden Cramer of JLL arranged the nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Brixton Capital. Greg Toro and Caroline Novak, also with JLL, represented the undisclosed seller in the sale of the property.

You may also like

Provident Industrial Buys 1.5 MSF Industrial Park in...

Koontz Corp. Sells Two San Antonio Industrial Buildings...

Partners Brokers Sale of 43,000 SF Industrial Building...

Wellpointe to Develop $2B Affordable Seniors Housing Campus...

JLL Secures $176.6M Construction Loan for Student Housing...

Centurion Foundation Acquires Northlake Mall in Metro Atlanta...

Albion Delivers 458-Unit Residential Community in Midtown Nashville

Axonic Capital Receives $72M Loan for Refinancing of...

WinnCos. Begins $33M Renovation of Affordable Housing Property...