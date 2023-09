LEBANON, TENN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $40 million loan for the acquisition of Alligood Industrial Park, a two-building industrial development located in Lebanon, roughly 30 miles east of Nashville.

Totaling 410,370 square feet, the development features 32-foot clear heights, 135-foot truck courts, 76 dock doors and ESFR sprinklers.

Aldon Cole, Brian Carlton and Brad Vansant of JLL secured the five-year, fixed-rate financing on behalf of the buyer, Pearlmark Real Estate.