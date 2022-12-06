JLL Arranges $40M Acquisition Loan for Northern New Jersey Warehouse

BORDENTOWN, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $40 million acquisition loan for a 274,197-square-foot warehouse located at 201 Elizabeth St. in the Northern New Jersey community of Bordentown. The facility sits on 34 acres and features clear heights of 22 to 24 feet, 16 dock-high doors, 215-foot truck court depths, 116 car parking spaces and 67 trailer parking spaces. Michael Klein, Max Custer and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through First Citizens Bank on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of Connecticut-based Penwood Real Estate Investment Management. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.