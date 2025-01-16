JLL Arranges $40M in Acquisition Financing for Three Seniors Housing Communities in Oregon

EUGENE AND SPRINGFIELD, ORE. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $40 million in acquisition financing for a portfolio comprising three seniors housing communities in Oregon. Totaling 344 units, the properties are located in Eugene and Springfield.

Built between 1996 and 2006 and renovated in 2021, the communities include Evergreen Senior Living in Eugene and Timber Pointe and Woodside Senior Living in Springfield. Together, the properties offer 43 independent living, 245 assisted living and 56 memory care residences. Amenities at the communities include onsite dining, complimentary transportation, television lounges, libraries, beauty salons and barber shops, game rooms, movie and theater rooms and a billiards lounge.

Alanna Ellis and Alex Sheaffer of JLL secured the three-year, floating-rate bridge financing on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.