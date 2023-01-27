JLL Arranges $40M Loan for Refinancing of Target-Anchored Shopping Center in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Retail

Edens Collection was built in 2020.

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $40 million loan for the refinancing of Edens Collection in Chicago. The Target-anchored shopping center totals 142,740 square feet. Built in 2020, the property is 94 percent leased to tenants such as Ross Dress for Less, Starbucks, LA Fitness, Five Below, Chipotle, Smashburger, May Nail Spa and Eyecare Services Partners. Keith Largay and Christopher Knight of JLL arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, The Jaffe Cos. Pacific Life Insurance Co. provided the loan.