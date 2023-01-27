REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $40M Loan for Refinancing of Target-Anchored Shopping Center in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Retail

Edens Collection was built in 2020.

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $40 million loan for the refinancing of Edens Collection in Chicago. The Target-anchored shopping center totals 142,740 square feet. Built in 2020, the property is 94 percent leased to tenants such as Ross Dress for Less, Starbucks, LA Fitness, Five Below, Chipotle, Smashburger, May Nail Spa and Eyecare Services Partners. Keith Largay and Christopher Knight of JLL arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, The Jaffe Cos. Pacific Life Insurance Co. provided the loan.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  