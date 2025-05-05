JLL Arranges $40M Sale-Leaseback of Office, TV Studio Building in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $40 million sale-leaseback of 1100 Banyan, a 70,131-square-foot office and TV studio building in West Palm Beach. Simon Banke, Matt McCormack, Joe Judge and Anna Schaffer of JLL represented the seller, The E.W. Scripps Co., and procured the buyer, a joint venture between Related Ross, Wexford Real Estate Investors and Key International. Cincinnati-based Scripps is leasing the entire property from the new ownership for a minimum of 2.5 years.

Completed in 2000, 1100 Banyan is a two-story building that houses Scripps’ WPTV news studio and office space. The fully leased property also includes a 170-space parking garage and 33 surface parking spaces.